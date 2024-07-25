Dan Campbell had great reaction to Lions player puking during practice

A Detroit Lions player battled through some gastrointestinal issues during training camp practice on Wednesday, and Dan Campbell reacted to the situation like only Dan Campbell could.

Jameson Williams has been impressive for the Lions all offseason, and that continued during Wednesday’s practice. The third-year wide receiver made several big plays, but he was not feeling his best. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic noted that Williams vomited mid-stride while catching a touchdown pass but got right back into the mix afterward.

Jamo also puked mid-stride after finishing a touchdown catch — took a brief knee, wiped off the puke and got back to work. That, ladies and germs, is a Football Player. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 24, 2024

Williams actually threw up several times, but he only left the field briefly. He said he was fine and that something he ate for breakfast did not agree with him.

When asked on Thursday about Williams puking, Campbell had a classic response.

“As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants,” Campbell told reporters.

Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams vomiting after catching a touchdown in practice yesterday: "As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) July 25, 2024

Williams was drafted while he was coming off a torn ACL in 2022, which meant his rookie season did not offer much. Fans had high hopes for him last season, but a gambling suspension severely impacted that campaign.

All indications are that Williams has made huge strides this offseason. You know Campbell is the type of guy who loves to see the puke-and-rally in practice.