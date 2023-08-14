Dan Campbell was stunned by what Lions fans did during preseason opener

Detroit Lions fans are clearly ready to go above and beyond for the team’s most highly-anticipated season in years, to the point that even coach Dan Campbell was taken aback.

Campbell opened his press conference Monday by praising the fan response during Friday’s Ford Field preseason opener against the New York Giants. Campbell said Lions fans were so loud, the Giants actually had to go to a silent count on offense.

“Our fans were unbelievable the other night…my God, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t think any of them did. That’s unbelievable. (The Giants) were using silent count on offense for a preseason game,” Campbell said.

There is no doubt that Lions fans are excited for 2023. That has shown itself to be the case in other ways, but being that hyped for what was essentially a meaningless preseason game is just more evidence of that.

The hype stems from the Lions’ 8-2 finish to the 2022 season, which nearly saw them make the playoffs. They are considered among the favorites to win the NFC North this season, which would be a first for the organization.