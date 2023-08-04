 Skip to main content
Detroit Lions making some cool history ahead of season

August 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are in the unusual position of being among the favorites to win the NFC North ahead of the 2023 season, and it is being reflected in the hype surrounding them.

That hype has led to a bit of cool history for the team. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Lions have had to start a waiting list for season tickets for the first time since they opened Ford Field in 2002.

That may seem tough to believe, but the Lions have had little success for the last two decades. Even when they have had good teams, they have struggled to keep things together over multiple seasons. Admittedly, they did not even make the postseason last year, but their 8-2 finish over the last ten games sent fan interest soaring. That was even capped off by a win at Lambeau Field in Week 18 to knock the Green Bay Packers out of postseason contention.

The Lions may be wary of the hype, and that is understandable. However, that hype means they will be playing in front of rowdy home crowds all year, with more waiting on the outside to get in.

