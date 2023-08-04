Detroit Lions making some cool history ahead of season

The Detroit Lions are in the unusual position of being among the favorites to win the NFC North ahead of the 2023 season, and it is being reflected in the hype surrounding them.

That hype has led to a bit of cool history for the team. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Lions have had to start a waiting list for season tickets for the first time since they opened Ford Field in 2002.

A packed house here at #Lions camp today and at Ford Field all season. For the first time in stadium history, the team is starting a waiting list for season tickets. All sold out. pic.twitter.com/HY1VjZyfUJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 3, 2023

That may seem tough to believe, but the Lions have had little success for the last two decades. Even when they have had good teams, they have struggled to keep things together over multiple seasons. Admittedly, they did not even make the postseason last year, but their 8-2 finish over the last ten games sent fan interest soaring. That was even capped off by a win at Lambeau Field in Week 18 to knock the Green Bay Packers out of postseason contention.

The Lions may be wary of the hype, and that is understandable. However, that hype means they will be playing in front of rowdy home crowds all year, with more waiting on the outside to get in.