Dan Campbell shared bold goal with Lions after playoff loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appears to be setting his sights high for the 2024 season after how the team’s 2023 campaign ended.

Star Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson made an appearance on NBC Sports’ “PFT Live” and revealed the message Campbell gave him during the team’s exit meetings. With an excellent Campbell impersonation, Hutchinson said Campbell made it clear that the goal is to play in the Super Bowl next year.

#Lions Superstar Aiden Hutchinson shares what Dan Campbell told him in his exit interview after the season was over. “We’re going to the Super Bowl next year, I don’t care what it takes.” – Motor City Dan Campbell, Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/Eq9e28adcs — Brad Holmes Bulge (@BradHolmesBulge) February 9, 2024

“In our exit meetings the day after, he’s like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl next year. Screw it. I don’t care what it takes,'” Hutchinson said.

Campbell has plenty of reason to be fired up. The Lions were up 17 points on the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC Championship, but things went wrong for him and the team in the second half. Based on how close they came this season, that is a realistic goal, and one the rest of the organization appears committed to.

The Lions’ roster will need some work for 2024, but the franchise’s goals have certainly changed in a big way from a few years ago.