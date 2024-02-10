 Skip to main content
Dan Campbell shared bold goal with Lions after playoff loss

February 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell in a headset

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks down the sideline during the first half of the NFC wild-card game against Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appears to be setting his sights high for the 2024 season after how the team’s 2023 campaign ended.

Star Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson made an appearance on NBC Sports’ “PFT Live” and revealed the message Campbell gave him during the team’s exit meetings. With an excellent Campbell impersonation, Hutchinson said Campbell made it clear that the goal is to play in the Super Bowl next year.

“In our exit meetings the day after, he’s like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl next year. Screw it. I don’t care what it takes,'” Hutchinson said.

Campbell has plenty of reason to be fired up. The Lions were up 17 points on the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC Championship, but things went wrong for him and the team in the second half. Based on how close they came this season, that is a realistic goal, and one the rest of the organization appears committed to.

The Lions’ roster will need some work for 2024, but the franchise’s goals have certainly changed in a big way from a few years ago.

