Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday.

The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend.

Campbell addressed the fans in attendance, noting that the grittiness and blue-collar essence of the fanbase and city would be reflected in how his team tries to play every week.

The second-year head coach also took the opportunity to issue a warning to teams around the league with a lion-based analogy.

“We are freakin’ starving,” Campbell said. “We are starving! So the hyenas better get out of the way.”

Campbell’s tenure has provided some other notable soundbites. He gave wide receiver Jordan Reynolds the hilarious “The Praying Mantis” nickname during the first week of training camp, and delivered a funny quote about how he felt about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn being considered for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job earlier this offseason.

The Lions finished with a 3-13-1 record during Campbell’s first season in 2021, but were a tougher team to play against than in recent years. While the team may still be some time away from getting the “hyenas” out of their way, Campbell has certainly given Lions fans some much-needed hope.

