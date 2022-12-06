Dan Campbell has funny comment on his job security

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Detroit Lions have become one of the league’s hottest teams, and it has head coach Dan Campbell feeling pretty light-hearted.

Campbell was asked Monday if he could sense the optimism growing from sections of the media and fans after the Lions’ latest win, a 40-14 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell’s response was perfect: apparently he is not getting fired anymore.

“I know at one point I was going to get fired, and now I’m not,” Campbell said.

Campbell is talking about the temperature of the fanbase here, but he’s probably right in any context. Some had to be wondering where things were going when the team was 1-6, but they have won four of five since then. The only loss was to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving in the final minute of play.

The Lions just might be on the right track under Campbell. They have some other reasons to be optimistic for the future as well.