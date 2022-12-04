Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade

Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team.

The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.

Without Stafford, the Rams will likely finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Only the 1-8-1 Houston Texans currently have a worse record than L.A. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos are also 3-8.

Unless John Wolford lights it up over the final six games of the season, the Rams seem destined to finish as one of the five-worst teams in the NFL. That means the Lions will likely be getting a top-five pick in the 2023 draft. That is not something they expected, especially after the Stafford-led Rams won the Super Bowl last season.

The Lions have made progress in their second year under Dan Campbell. They are 4-7 heading into Week 13 after finishing 3-13-1 last year. Having a top-five pick in addition to their own first-round pick should be a huge boost for their rebuilding efforts.