Dan Campbell had a hilarious message for Lions players

Dan Campbell may or may not succeed as head coach of the Detroit Lions. One thing is already certain: the man is a quote machine.

Campbell delivered another memorable line to his players upon their first meeting, as he later relayed. The message? The players are going to have to wipe their own butts.

New @Lions HC Dan Campbell: "I told (the players), honestly, day one, I said, 'Look, I'm not carrying your toilet paper around. I'm not gonna wipe your butt. You're gonna wipe your own butt. You handle it and I'll treat you like men until you prove otherwise.'" More to come soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 2, 2021

There you have it. Simple and to the point. Take from it what you will. Still, it’s not really any more bizarre than some of his earlier remarks.

One has to wonder what Campbell’s players make of his approach. To be fair, he can be pretty inspiring when he wants to be. It’s just a question of who his audience is and what he’s trying to get across. If anything, being an adaptable communicator is a positive in the NFL.