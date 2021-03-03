New Lions coach Dan Campbell had great quote about ‘true alpha’

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is quickly becoming a quote machine.

Campbell went viral for his epic introductory press conference when he was named as the Lions’ head coach in January. On Tuesday, he went viral for his “true alpha” quote.

Campbell was asked about how he and new general manager Brad Holmes work together on roster decisions. He said that there is a lot of collaboration and that he is always willing to listen and hear the opinions of others. The golden quote was when he said “a true alpha knows when it’s time to concede for the betterment of the team.”

…See the full quote here. Collaboration and teamwork are of the utmost importance to Coach Campbell as a leader: pic.twitter.com/XodcXxS6oq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 2, 2021

I guess we know how Campbell sees himself. He is a true alpha willing to concede when it is called for.

Campbell was an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints prior to taking the Detroit job. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2010-2015 before that and served as their interim coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was fired.

