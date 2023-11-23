Dan Campbell says he made 1 bad decision in loss to Packers

The Detroit Lions suffered a surprising home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, and one decision may have been a turning point in the game.

The Lions attempted a fake punt from their own 22-yard line during the third quarter of Thursday’s game while trailing the Packers 23-14. The Packers were prepared for the fake and stuffed it, setting them up for another touchdown.

After the game, coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for the bold call, admitting he “shouldn’t have done that.”

Dan Campbell on the fake punt "That's a bad call on me. Shouldn't have done that." — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 23, 2023

The fake punt looks great if it works in that spot, but this one backfired. At the very least, the Lions probably should have given themselves the option to audible out of the fake if the Packers looked prepared for it, which they were.

Campbell is well aware of his reputation for bold decisions in moments like these. Sometimes they work and provide a game-changing moment. On Thursday, things went the other way.