Dan Campbell steals the show during first ‘Hard Knocks’ episode

August 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dan Campbell on the field

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere.

While addressing his team during a meeting, Campbell provided a somewhat graphic example of the lengths he is willing to go to in order to win.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one a– cheek and three toes, I will beat your a–,” Campbell said (edited for profanity by LBS).

Warning: The below tweet contains profanity.

One of the funniest moments of the episode came while the final credits were rolling. Campbell was out on the practice field, and dropped a “deez nuts” joke that he referred to as “old school.”

While the funny comments tend to stand out for Campbell, he has no shortage of fiery and passionate messages as well. On Saturday, he delivered a staunch warning to the NFL in front of the Detroit fanbase during the Lions’ annual Fan Fest at Ford Field.

It will be interesting to see what else Campbell has in store for the remaining four episodes.

