Dan Campbell steals the show during first ‘Hard Knocks’ episode

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere.

While addressing his team during a meeting, Campbell provided a somewhat graphic example of the lengths he is willing to go to in order to win.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one a– cheek and three toes, I will beat your a–,” Campbell said (edited for profanity by LBS).

Warning: The below tweet contains profanity.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one a** cheek and 3 toes, I will beat your a**” – Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/r6b5SEOyhS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

One of the funniest moments of the episode came while the final credits were rolling. Campbell was out on the practice field, and dropped a “deez nuts” joke that he referred to as “old school.”

Protect Dan Campbell at all cost pic.twitter.com/oyEtoH6Cg6 — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) August 10, 2022

While the funny comments tend to stand out for Campbell, he has no shortage of fiery and passionate messages as well. On Saturday, he delivered a staunch warning to the NFL in front of the Detroit fanbase during the Lions’ annual Fan Fest at Ford Field.

It will be interesting to see what else Campbell has in store for the remaining four episodes.