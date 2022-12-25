Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was on the wrong end of a hammering Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but he found a way to appreciate what had been done to his team.

The Lions lost to the Panthers 37-23 in a significant blow to their playoff hopes, and the game was not close. The Panthers totaled 570 yards of total offense, including 320 yards rushing.

That informed the message Campbell had for his counterpart, interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks. Mics picked up Campbell praising Wilks in his postgame handshake for orchestrating “an absolute a– kicking” and a “f—ing great job.”

"That was an absolute ass kicking. That's a F****ing great job!" Dan Campbell to Steve Wilks after the #Panthers ran for 321 yards in their win over the #Lions pic.twitter.com/VMwU09XfyN — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 25, 2022

This may not necessarily be appreciated by Lions fans, but it’s hard to argue with Campbell’s assessment of things. It’s no secret that the Lions coach is a hardcore football guy who can appreciate a good performance, and he saw one on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it did not come from his team.