Brian Daboll shares incredible Dan Campbell interview story

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has become renowned for his intensity since he became the team’s head coach. That apparently did not come as a surprise to those around the game.

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll recalled a coaching interview he had with Campbell back in 2011. At the time, Daboll was the offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. He was interviewing Campbell for a job as tight ends coach.

The interview apparently was a memorable one; Daboll recalled Campbell slamming a wall and throwing chairs around.

Brian Daboll knows Lions coach Dan Campbell well. Interviewed and hired him in 2011 with the Dolphins (TE coach). In the interview he remembers Campbell slamming chairs, hitting the wall. Was out of breath by the time he finished. “Entertaining interview,” Daboll said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2022

Campbell’s interview worked out for him. He got the job and remained in the position until 2015, when he actually became the team’s interim head coach after Joe Philbin was fired.

Campbell has not had much success as Lions coach, but he has been a quote machine and players seem to like him.

The team appears committed to him long term, which will limit the amount of chair-tossing interviews for the foreseeable future.