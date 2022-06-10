Lions coach provides update on Jameson Williams’ status for training camp

Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams is not expected to partake in the team’s training camp this summer.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that it’s unlikely Williams will be able to participate in training camp.

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp,” Campbell said via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it. We’re gonna do this thing the right way, and when he’s ready he’ll be ready.”

The Lions are taking things slowly with Williams as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 National Championship Game. While Williams has made quick progress during his rehab, Detroit appears to be in no rush to get Williams back on the field until he’s fully healthy.

With training camp scheduled for the end of July, the 21-year-old Williams would have had a tough time making it back just seven months post-ACL surgery. The Lions open their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 11.

Williams likely would’ve been the top wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft if not for his injury. During his third year with Alabama last season, the first-team All-American had 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.