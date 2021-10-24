Watch: Dan Marino appeared to give Tua Tagovailoa pep talk

Tua Tagovailoa has faced a lot of criticism in his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and he may have gotten some words of encouragement from a franchise icon on Sunday.

Tagovailoa briefly met with Dan Marino on the field before the Dolphins’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in Miami. If our novice lip-reading skills serve us correctly, it looked like Marino said “s— happens” to Tagovailoa before the two parted ways. Here’s the video:

We’re just speculating, but it would not be a surprise if Marino spoke with Tagovailoa about the recent reports once again linking Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins don’t seem like they have a ton of faith in Tagovailoa. Head coach Brian Flores has had to awkwardly throw his support behind the former fifth overall pick on multiple occasions.

Any advice Marino had for Tagovailoa was probably appreciated. The former Alabama star’s first two years in the NFL have not been easy.