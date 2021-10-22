Dolphins coach Brian Flores responds to latest Deshaun Watson rumors

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson since the offseason, which has led to some awkward questions for Brian Flores. The head coach is still answering them the same way.

A report this week claimed trade talks between the Dolphins and Houston Texans have intensified lately. There appears to be a good chance Watson could be dealt before the Nov. 2 deadline, and the Dolphins are still considered the most likely suitor. Flores was asked about the rumors on Friday and said he is “very happy” with Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins HC Brian Flores on Deshaun Watson rumblings reheating: “I don’t really get into rumors. Tua is our QB. We’re happy with our QB.” Flores also noted Tua played very well vs. Jags, thinks his psyche/confidence is good & says he has the opportunity to be a really good QB. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 22, 2021

Flores made similar remarks prior to the season, though he would not confirm nor deny if the Dolphins have shown interest in Watson. There really isn’t much else he can say.

The Dolphins obviously want Watson at the right price. There was talk over the summer that their ownership group is extremely high on Watson, which isn’t exactly a surprise. He’s just 25 and already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Of course, he is also facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women. Watson is under criminal investigation, and he will likely face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Even if the Dolphins don’t wind up with Watson, it is safe to conclude their confidence in Tagovauloa has waned since they drafted him.