Report: Deshaun Watson trade could be imminent

After months of speculation, a Deshaun Watson trade may finally be coming to fruition.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, negotiations between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have intensified in recent days, and there is optimism that Watson could be traded this week. Even if a trade is not consummated by the end of the week, the Dolphins and Texans are motivated to get something done by the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

The Dolphins have long had interest in Watson, but that interest appears to have intensified since the team lost its fifth consecutive game on Sunday. Watson would have to approve any trade, but Miami is a preferred destination, and that approval would likely be a formality.

Houston has put a huge asking price on Watson, asking for three first-round picks. There had been some indications they were moving closer to a more realistic negotiation in recent weeks.

Watson remains under investigation after 22 women accused him of sexual assault. That has been a complicating factor in trade negotiations, and could be an issue if Miami acquires him.