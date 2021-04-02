Dan Orlovsky clarifies NFL Draft comments on Justin Fields

Dan Orlovsky posted a video on Twitter Thursday to clarify his NFL Draft comments about Justin Fields.

Fields had his Pro Day workout this week, which resulted in plenty of chatter about the Ohio State quarterback prospect. Orlovsky, who is a former NFL quarterback and now serves as a TV analyst, drew attention for his comments on Fields.

Orlovsky was a guest on Pat McAfee’s show Wednesday and was asked by the host about rumors that Fields’ stock is dropping. Orlovsky told McAfee that he has heard some talk from NFL teams questioning Fields’ work ethic and desire to be great.

Some members of the extreme Twitter mob of course got outraged by what Orlovsky said and quickly pulled the race card on the analyst, as usual.

The result was Orlovsky posting a video on Thursday to elaborate on his comments. He made clear that the criticism he was sharing came from what he has heard. He also shared information from people he talked to who have worked closely with Fields. Those people disputed the notion that Fields has a bad work ethic.

In regards to Fields…. pic.twitter.com/9VgIRyShrB — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 1, 2021

Every year the same thing happens. Some negative character details come out about players, usually from teams hoping the player drops in the draft. People in the media and Twitter mob get outraged over the stories and kill the messenger, just as they’re doing here. Orlovsky said as much in his clarification.

Fields ran a blazing 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day (watch here) and will definitely have teams interested in him. The negative leaks are probably more confirmation that someone wants him badly.