Video: Justin Fields runs blazing 40-yard dash at Pro Day

Justin Fields is one of the most exciting prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft because of his incredible athleticism, and that was on full display at the quarterback’s Ohio State Pro Day on Tuesday.

Fields posted an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That was the best time any quarterback has posted since 2006, when Robert Griffin III ran a 4.41. You can see the video below:

Justin Fields ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/zPDiYXQHQc — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 30, 2021

For reference, Jalen Hurts had the fastest 40-yard dash time for a quarterback at the NFL Combine last year at 4.59 seconds.

Fields made a big prediction about his 40-yard dash time earlier this month. He didn’t quite live up to it, but he certainly ran fast enough to impress scouts.

Fields is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance are among the other players regarded as the top QB prospects for 2021. One of those players may be making a surprise surge up the board heading into the draft.