Dan Orlovsky has amazing reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo blunder

Jimmy Garoppolo committed a big blunder on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, and nobody was happier about it than Dan Orlovsky.

Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone while planting to make a throw on second down of his San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Broncos. The embarrassing move resulted in a safety and gave the ball back to the Broncos.

The reaction from NBC announcer Mike Tirico reflected the feelings of most football fans watching the game: Dan Orlovsky!

Tirico referenced the former Detroit Lions quarterback immediately because Orlovsky had committed the same mistake in a 2008 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Almost immediately after the play occurred, Orlovsky tweeted his reaction.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

“IVE (sic) NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM” Orlovsky tweeted.

The “Braveheart” reference was too fitting.

Yes, Orlovsky had almost been imprisoned by the notorious play. It’s still what he’s most strongly associated with throughout his career. And at least he has some company.

Still, there are ways in which accidental safeties can be achieved. And the way Orlovsky did it was so much worse than Garoppolo.