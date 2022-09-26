Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky against Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo committed a totally embarrassing move during Sunday night’s game between his San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

The Niners were leading the Broncos 7-3 and had a 1st-and-10 from their 2 early in the third quarter after Denver pinned them near the end zone. On first down, Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for no gain. On the following play, Garoppolo was under pressure and completely lost track of where he was.

Garoppolo inadvertently stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety as he was planting his feet to throw.

SAFETY! Jimmy G steps out of the back of the end zone. #FTTB #SFvsDEN on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/dMFD89e6zH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 26, 2022

Immediately, NBC announcer Mike Tirico pointed out that Garoppolo had pulled a Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky is notorious for running out the back of the end zone in a 2008 loss against the Vikings. The funny part about Orlovsky’s blunder was just how completely unaware he was, and how far back he was.

But man you were really DEEP in that white. Still nice to have a copilot though. pic.twitter.com/eJbbVjB29z — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) September 26, 2022

Garoppolo has now joined Orlovsky in infamy. His play wasn’t too harmful for San Francisco though, which appeared to be in bad shape backed up against their end zone.