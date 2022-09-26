 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 25, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky against Broncos

September 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Garoppolo standing with a foot in the end zone

Jimmy Garoppolo committed a totally embarrassing move during Sunday night’s game between his San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

The Niners were leading the Broncos 7-3 and had a 1st-and-10 from their 2 early in the third quarter after Denver pinned them near the end zone. On first down, Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for no gain. On the following play, Garoppolo was under pressure and completely lost track of where he was.

Garoppolo inadvertently stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety as he was planting his feet to throw.

Immediately, NBC announcer Mike Tirico pointed out that Garoppolo had pulled a Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky is notorious for running out the back of the end zone in a 2008 loss against the Vikings. The funny part about Orlovsky’s blunder was just how completely unaware he was, and how far back he was.

Garoppolo has now joined Orlovsky in infamy. His play wasn’t too harmful for San Francisco though, which appeared to be in bad shape backed up against their end zone.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus