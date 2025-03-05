Dan Orlovsky gives his opinion on Shedeur Sanders

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has shared his feelings on quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders.

There have been some reports about Sanders circulating that suggest he may slip in the upcoming NFL Draft. Orlovsky does not think the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback should be dropping.

Orlovsky shared a video on his X account Wednesday that showed him breaking down some passing plays by Colorado in their Sept. 21 game against Baylor. In the video, Orlovsky defended Sanders on some passes that went incomplete, and then praised Sanders for making good throws on other plays.

The tape doesn’t lie pic.twitter.com/EHDd9qIDkB — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 5, 2025

The main takeaway from the video is Orlovsky feels Sanders did not receive good pass protection from Colorado’s offensive line and often was forced to rush things. Despite that, the quarterback often may good passes on the money.

Sanders went 25/41 for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns in that particular game, which the Buffaloes won 38-31.

For the season, Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is often regarded as one of the two best quarterback prospects in the draft class, along with Cam Ward. Where Sanders ends up going remains anyone’s guess. Some teams may not have him as a first-round player, but he probably will still end up going on day 1.