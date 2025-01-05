Scouts have concerns about Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders has received a ton of buzz as a potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But not everybody is sold on the Colorado quarterback.

Sanders put up massive numbers in his senior year at Colorado. The 22-year-old was one of just five QBs in the country to throw for over 4,000 yards. Sanders’ 37 passing touchdowns ranked second behind fellow NFL draft prospect Cam Ward’s 39.

But those numbers reportedly haven’t been enough to impress some scouts around the league, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week, Pelissero shared that some NFL scouts don’t even have Sanders in the first round.

“I’ve already talked to people in the league who don’t have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy,” said Pelissero. “He certainly has fans. He certainly has a high profile.

“In my conversations, there is healthy skepticism among people in the league that when it comes to the end of this process and we get to that last week of April, that somebody’s going to jump out there and use a really high pick on making him a franchise QB.”

Sanders has certainly shown NFL-caliber talent on the field. But it does come with a lot of baggage. Given that his father Deion Sanders is the head coach at Colorado, some would argue that Shedeur played on a team dedicated to making him look good.

Any team that drafts Shedeur would also have to deal with the media circus that follows Colorad’s father-and-son duo.

Negative reports aside, both Shedeur and Deion sound confident that the young QB is going early in the first round. Some interpreted Shedeur’s choice of cleats during the Alamo Bowl as a sign of his interest in one NFC team.