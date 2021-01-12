Dan Quinn agrees to three-year contract to become Cowboys’ DC

The Dallas Cowboys are going with another big name to try to salvage their defense after a disastrous 2020.

As first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn will take over as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Quinn agreed to a three-year deal, and will handle defensive playcalling duties as well.

Quinn was apparently the top choice of head coach Mike McCarthy, who had shortlisted Quinn for a possible staff role as early as December. That fits with previous reporting, as Quinn was the first name mentioned publicly when the job became available.

Quinn was a big success as defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. He moved on to coach the Atlanta Falcons, leading them to a Super Bowl. He replaces Mike Nolan, whose defense gave up a franchise-worst 473 points last season.