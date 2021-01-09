Report: Dan Quinn could be Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate

The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator, and it sounds like no one should be surprised if they land a pretty big name for the role.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn has been discussed as a candidate for the job. Senior defensive assistant George Edwards is also being considered as an internal candidate.

Gehlken notes that the last three defensive coordinators McCarthy has hired in Green Bay and Dallas were all former head coaches. That may make a Quinn hire more likely, as it would fit the pattern. McCarthy’s last hire, Mike Nolan, was fired on Friday after one season.

Quinn was highly regarded as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator. He had initial success with the Falcons as well, reaching the Super Bowl before infamously blowing a 28-3 lead against New England.

Quinn is set to have interest from other teams as well, but the Cowboys should be a very attractive job. They may end up with a leg up on hiring him.