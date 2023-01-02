 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 2, 2023

Dan Quinn has interesting quote about possible head coach jobs

January 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Dan Quinn at the NFL Combine

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlantic Falcons coach Dan Quinn speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to be a hot name on the coaching carousel this offseason, but Quinn sounds somewhat reserved about possibly landing a job.

Quinn was asked Monday about potentially becoming a head coach again, and dismissed the question. He said he was “having a blast” in his current role but was willing to see if anything comes his way that really intrigues him.

This is a fairly standard answer, but Quinn, who went 43-42 as coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has shied away from head coaching interest before. He withdrew from consideration early last offseason, and it seems like it will take a great opportunity to get him to leave Dallas.

One potential reason why Quinn might be happy to wait things out in Dallas? If Mike McCarthy is ousted at any point, he may be an early favorite for promotion.

Article Tags

Dan Quinn
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus