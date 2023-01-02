Dan Quinn has interesting quote about possible head coach jobs

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to be a hot name on the coaching carousel this offseason, but Quinn sounds somewhat reserved about possibly landing a job.

Quinn was asked Monday about potentially becoming a head coach again, and dismissed the question. He said he was “having a blast” in his current role but was willing to see if anything comes his way that really intrigues him.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on handling head coaching interest: “I’m having a blast here. If down the line there’s an opportunity that lights me up, we’ll discuss it then.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 2, 2023

This is a fairly standard answer, but Quinn, who went 43-42 as coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has shied away from head coaching interest before. He withdrew from consideration early last offseason, and it seems like it will take a great opportunity to get him to leave Dallas.

One potential reason why Quinn might be happy to wait things out in Dallas? If Mike McCarthy is ousted at any point, he may be an early favorite for promotion.