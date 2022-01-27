Top candidate removes himself from consideration for NFL head coach jobs

There are still several head coaching vacancies around the NFL, but Dan Quinn will not be filling one of them.

Quinn has informed teams that he will remain with the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator in 2022, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 51-year-old had received interview requests from six teams.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

The timing of the Quinn news may not have been a coincidence. Pelissero’s report surfaced not long after Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears and Nathaniel Hackett landed the Denver Broncos job. Quinn was viewed as a favorite for the Broncos job at one point. It’s possible he would have taken it if offered.

Quinn should have just as good of a chance at landing a head coaching job next offseason. He was expected to pass on one opening from the start, so it sounds like it would have taken the perfect opportunity to convince him to leave Dallas.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports