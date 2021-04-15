Daniel Snyder goes to court against Bruce Allen over negative stories

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder’s quest to uncover the source of negative reporting against him has taken him to one of the people he once worked most closely with.

As first reported by Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Snyder has filed suit in federal court asking that his attorneys be allowed to search the communications of former Washington president Bruce Allen. Snyder alleged that Allen is one of those being used as a source for negative stories about Snyder, citing the fact that Allen’s name does not come up in the stories despite working closely with Snyder for over a decade.

Snyder also alleged that Allen spoke frequently with the attorney for Washington’s former minority owners while they were suing Snyder over his attempt to block their sale of their shares of the team. Snyder believes that Allen shared extensive conversations with the attorney prior to the stories being published.

Allen was fired in 2019 after long being one of Snyder’s closest confidants. That doesn’t matter here, though, as Snyder is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to discover who he thinks is leaking negative information about him. He’s even gone after the wife of a former employee for the same reason.