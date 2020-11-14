Report: Daniel Snyder targeting ex-GM’s wife in legal proceedings

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is still taking legal action against the sources of a false sex trafficking report. That effort has led him to a potentially unlikely source.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Snyder is accusing Jessica McCloughan, the wife of former Washington GM Scot McCloughan, of aiding in the publication of that false report. Snyder’s attorneys claim to have documentation that Jessica McCloughan spoke with a former team employee at least 44 times around the time of the article’s publication. This, the claim suggests, is evidence that she had advance knowledge of what was to be published. It also states that the team employee she allegedly spoke to was in contact with the Washington Post, sometimes within minutes of speaking to McCloughan.

Snyder is asking to depose Jessica McCloughan, but is not currently suing her or taking further legal action. The Washington owner is not accusing Scot McCloughan of any wrongdoing.

This is an unusual turn in Snyder’s ongoing litigation. Involving McCloughan and his wife in any way is even more interesting considering how ugly the circumstances of his firing were. Jessica McCloughan had this harsh response to the organization then, too.