Report reveals Dan Snyder’s stance on full sale of Commanders

The Washington Commanders are still not officially for sale, but that outcome sounds increasingly inevitable. A new report suggests that the sale will not be a partial one, either.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder likely did not initially intend to sell the entire franchise, according to a report from Liz Clarke, Roxanne Roberts, Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. However, Snyder has come to realize he likely has no choice but to sell the entire franchise, partly due to his debt burden. Snyder would also be aware that he was unlikely to find a major investor who would be a junior partner without getting a guaranteed opportunity to buy the entire franchise at a later date.

It was initially unclear if Snyder was actually looking to offload the franchise or just part of it. Even he may not have known for sure when the team first confirmed that it had entered the exploratory process, but it is pretty obvious at this point that he is not likely to find a partial buyer.

While the franchise still is not officially for sale, that appears to be just a matter of time. When it does happen, things should move quite quickly.