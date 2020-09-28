Danica Patrick discusses how she has changed since Aaron Rodgers split

It has been more than two months now since Danica Patrick confirmed she and Aaron Rodgers are no longer dating, and it sounds like both feel they are better off in the wake of the split.

Patrick touched on her relationship with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Rachel Hollis Show” this week. The former NASCAR driver spoke about having a fresh start and said she learned so much during her time with Rodgers that the next man she dates “has his work cut out for him.”

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are like off the charts because I’ve gotten to know me so much more,” Patrick said. “It’s going to be so much more narrow and specific. I think that’s the challenge with a relationship is — and I said this at the beginning of the last relationship — you either grow together, one grows and one doesn’t, or you grow apart.”

Patrick and Rodgers dated for nearly two years. We’ve seen Patrick fire back at some trolls on social media since the split, and she has been fairly open in discussing it.

While Rodgers has said very little publicly about the breakup, he seemed to address it this week with remarks that some interpreted as a swipe at Patrick.