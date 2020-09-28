Aaron Rodgers seemed to address Danica Patrick breakup

Aaron Rodgers seemed to address his breakup with Danica Patrick in a recent interview.

Rodgers was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was asked why he seems to be so much happier and enjoying life. The Green Bay Packers quarterback did not specifically mention Patrick, but talked about why he is enjoying life so much more. He specifically mentioned that his mentality “starts with love.”

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers said. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

If Rodgers is emphasizing the importance of love and surrounding himself with the right people, it’s easy to understand why many interpreted the answer as being about Patrick.

In July, we learned that Rodgers and Patrick were no longer dating. The two had been together since at least early 2018.

Patrick has been fighting off the trolls being critical of her after the breakup.