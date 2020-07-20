Aaron Rodgers linked to actress Shailene Woodley after Danica Patrick split

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are no longer dating after two years together, and there are already rumors that the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on to a new flame. Those rumors, however, appear to lack real substance.

Fans noticed last week that Patrick had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram, and the race car driver later confirmed that the couple has split. Gossip site Terez Owens claims Rodgers was spotted getting cozy last weekend in Lake Tahoe with actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers was in Tahoe taking part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

According to Terez Owens, which got the information from an anonymous tipster, Patrick is the one who introduced Rodgers to Woodley and Danica is “devastated by Aaron’s betrayal.”

Of course, there is no actual evidence that links Rodgers to Woodley. Kelly Wynne of Newsweek reached out to Woodley and her representatives and did not receive a response.

Rodgers tries to keep his personal life to himself, but he certainly has an affinity for high-profile relationships. He was with actress Olivia Munn for a long time before he started dating Patrick, and some of the former NFL MVP’s family drama may have contributed to his breakup with Munn. We don’t know if Rodgers actually became involved with Woodley, but it would not exactly be a shock.