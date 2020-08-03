Danica Patrick shares optimistic Instagram post after Aaron Rodgers split

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers recently broke up after dating for nearly two years, but Patrick appears to be doing just fine in the wake of the split.

On Sunday, Patrick shared an optimistic Instagram post about a workout class she recently started. She described the program as “emotional therapy” and wrote about the importance of having your own back.

“Today I put my left hand on my stomach … and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have,” Patrick wrote. “That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life. We all ‘got’ ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean….. we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!”

Patrick confirmed more than two weeks ago that she and Rodgers have gone their separate ways. She also shared some cryptic quotes on social media that seemed to be related to the breakup.

Rodgers was rumored to have moved on to an actress now that he is not longer dating Patrick, though that has not been confirmed.