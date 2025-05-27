Danica Patrick makes tough revelations about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has said he has fond memories of the time he spent dating Danica Patrick, but it does not sound like the former NASCAR driver shares those emotions.

Rodgers and Patrick dated for roughly two years before they split in 2020. During a recent appearance on “The Sage Steele Show,” Patrick was asked about the most pain she has ever experienced. The 43-year-old said it was her breakup with Rodgers.

Patrick called the split “sudden” and accused Rodgers of being “emotionally abusive.”

“It felt like it was my life,” Patrick said, as transcribed by Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing. “So like, you know, when you live with somebody and, you know, like, it’s your whole life. It’s your dentist appointment, it’s your hairdo, it’s your clothes, it’s your mailing address. It’s like, everything. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

Patrick said her confidence eroded during her relationship with Rodgers. She also admitted that she ignored the warning signs and tried to work through the issues by convincing herself she is “built for hard things.”

“Everything was torn to bits. And yeah, he leaves a trail of blood,” Patrick added. “I don’t think, uh, I don’t think, um, I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff. There’s been enough out there. … It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself.”

Rodgers said a few years ago that he feels dating Patrick was “great for me” and explained how the two connected on a spiritual level.

Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley just months after his split from Patrick, which probably did not sit well with Danica. Patrick has been open since the breakup about how her mentality with dating has changed.