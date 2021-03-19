Danica Patrick shares her mentality on dating post-Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers quickly moved on and got engaged to Shailene Woodley after breaking up with Danica Patrick. Patrick hasn’t found someone new yet as far as the public knows, and that has to do with her standards.

Patrick talked with Tamron Hall for an episode that will be aired on Friday. In the interview, Patrick talked about her dating mentality since the breakup.

“When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” Patrick says, according to US Weekly. “It’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It’s not as though there are boxes to check, it’s just that I know what I want now and I’m not willing to compromise [or] bend as much.”

Patrick has expressed a similar sentiment over the last several months. The 38-year-old former race car driver said her standards are “off the charts.”

Patrick, who was previously married, dated Ricky Stenhouse Jr. prior to Rodgers.