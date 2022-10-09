Daniel Jones played through bloody injury in fourth quarter comeback

Daniel Jones put together a hugely impressive performance in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and he gutted through a rather painful-looking injury to do it.

Jones helped lead the Giants in a big fourth quarter rally against the Packers in London despite a noticeable gash on his right throwing hand. NFL Network cameras picked up the injury while he was leading a fourth quarter touchdown drive.

Daniel Jones bleeding from his hand — he's putting his best foot forward! pic.twitter.com/aQ76nYX5L0 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 9, 2022

This isn’t the most gruesome football injury you’ll ever see, but there is no way that’s a breeze to play through, especially with it being Jones’ throwing hand. Despite that, Jones went 7/8 on the 15 play, 91 yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 20. He followed it up with another 60-yard drive to put the Giants ahead 27-20.

Jones has been playing through some pain this season, but it does not seem to be hindering his performance much. Despite rather unremarkable stats and a lack of offensive weapons outside of Saquon Barkley, he has the Giants at 4-1, and that has to count for something.