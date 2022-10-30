Daniel Jones left with bloody throwing hand after injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones dealt with a hand injury during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones was shown by the NFL on FOX cameras with a bloody hand as he walked off the field following a drive in the third quarter.

Jones remained in the game, but he needed a bandage on his right hand. It would not be a surprise if that impacted his throws, as it could not have been comfortable.

The Giants were trailing 13-10 at the time Jones appeared to suffer the injury.