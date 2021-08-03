Daniel Jones explains why he got involved in massive Giants practice brawl

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was livid after a brawl broke out during his team’s training camp practice on Tuesday. What was particularly concerning was that Daniel Jones was involved in it, but the quarterback did not express any regret afterward.

Numerous Giants beat reporters described a massive fight among players, and Jones ended up at the bottom of a pile. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano said the mayhem started after running back Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. Tight end Evan Engram took exception and retaliated, at which point things got out of hand.

Judge was furious and made players line up at the goal line for sprints and push-ups. Vacchiano said he has never seen the coach so angry.

After doing 100 yard runs — and not hard enough for Joe Judge’s liking — players are now lined up on the foal line doing push ups. There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry. Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

The practice was the first one of the season for the Giants in full pads. Jones, who was wearing a non-contact jersey, was asked by reporters how he would respond to people who say a starting quarterback should stay out of that type of scrum. The former first-round pick downplayed the concerns.

Has Daniel Jones ever seen Joe Judge as angry as he was after today's brawl at practice? "He can get excited, guys certainly got the message today" pic.twitter.com/01zlbUu1QE — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2021

“I was fine,” Jones said. “I was all good, no problem. … I’m part of the team and part of the offense, and we’re competing.”

Judge did not feel that the brawl was “all good.” Coaches want to see passion and enthusiasm, but the behavior obviously crossed the line for judge.

The Giants’ brawl happened on the same day a player was stretchered off the field following a head shot from his own teammate. Both instances were a reminder that players need to be smarter when going up against teammates.