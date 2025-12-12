Daniel Jones shares first post after suffering season-ending injury

Daniel Jones shared a heartfelt message on Thursday after having his career season cut short due to injury.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback suffered a non-contact leg injury last Sunday during his team’s Week 14 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Given Jones’ violent reaction as he lay helpless on the field, Colts fans knew instantly the injury was serious. The injury was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles, ruling him out for the rest of the year.

A few days removed from his injury, Jones took to Instagram to express his gratitude to those around him amid the unfortunate circumstances.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support,” Jones captioned his post.

“Tough way to end this season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys, but I’ll be riding with them every step of the way. Go Colts!”

Jones’ injury opened the door for Philip Rivers to make a surprising NFL comeback bid. The 44-year-old recently shared that Jones was gracious enough to surrender his No. 17 jersey to the returning QB. Rivers has exclusively used the number throughout his 17-year career thus far.

The Colts QB was in the midst of a resurgent season in his first season after departing the New York Giants. He threw for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions across 13 games this season.

Jones led the Colts to an 8-2 record over their first 10 games of the season. But the team has since taken a tumble down the standings after losing its last three games.

Jones’ injury opened the door for Philip Rivers to make a surprising NFL comeback bid. The 44-year-old recently shared that Jones was gracious enough to surrender his No. 17 jersey to the returning QB. Rivers has exclusively used the number throughout his 17-year career thus far.