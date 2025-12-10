Daniel Jones had incredible gesture for Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones had a remarkable welcome gesture for Philip Rivers after Rivers came out of retirement.

Rivers said Wednesday that Jones, who has worn No. 17 with the Colts all season, is giving up the number. Rivers wore the number throughout his entire playing career, including his previous stint with the Colts.

“I texted with Daniel about him being so gracious about 17,” Rivers said. “That was certainly meaningful to me. Obviously, I didn’t want it to be like this. Him being gracious and being like, shoot, heck yeah, go for it.”

A mid-season jersey number swap like this is highly unusual, but then so is Rivers coming out of retirement in the first place. Jones is on injured reserve and will not play again this season, so he will not need it again in 2025. He is also a free agent at the end of the season, so there is no guarantee he will be back with the Colts.

Rivers might be starting pretty soon for the Colts, at least if he is as ready as he seems to be. That would give them two starting quarterbacks this season wearing the same number.