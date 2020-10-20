 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones drew funny comparison to Lamar Jackson for ridiculous speed

October 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Daniel Jones

People don’t really think of it often, but New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is among the fastest in the league at his position.

How fast is Jones? He has three of the top seven speeds recorded by quarterbacks this season, with Lamar Jackson making up the other four. He hit 20.64 mph on a 49-yard run Sunday, a play that even confused the cameraman.

That prompted Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton to make a funny comparison after Sunday’s win.

It feels like a long time ago when many questioned the Jones pick. He’s shown a commitment to making himself better, and it’s clearly paying dividends. It looks like the Giants have a franchise quarterback in the making.

