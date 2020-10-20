Daniel Jones drew funny comparison to Lamar Jackson for ridiculous speed

People don’t really think of it often, but New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is among the fastest in the league at his position.

How fast is Jones? He has three of the top seven speeds recorded by quarterbacks this season, with Lamar Jackson making up the other four. He hit 20.64 mph on a 49-yard run Sunday, a play that even confused the cameraman.

Even fooled the camera man Watch Live: https://t.co/y8glCzPbFy pic.twitter.com/NE0of3GYwR — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2020

That prompted Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton to make a funny comparison after Sunday’s win.

Just how athletic is Daniel Jones? Hit 20.64 mph on 49-yard run in first half, per Next Gen Stats. Fastest of career. Jones now has three of top 7 QB speeds recorded this season. Lamar Jackson has other four. No wonder Darius Slayton called his QB “Daniel Jackson” after the game. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 19, 2020

It feels like a long time ago when many questioned the Jones pick. He’s shown a commitment to making himself better, and it’s clearly paying dividends. It looks like the Giants have a franchise quarterback in the making.