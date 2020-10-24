Giants stars allegedly appear on video partying without masks

Two New York Giants stars could find themselves in significant trouble after a video made its way around social media depicting them partying at a club without masks.

On Friday, a New York City man who goes by the name DJ Lugghead posted a video to his Instagram account that shows him partying with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. According to Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media, none of them were wearing masks, and the event appeared to be indoors.

The video has since been deleted, as has a screen recording of it that spread on social media. However, a picture of DJ Lugghead with Jones and Barkley that was also deleted was archived on social media.

According to this video and DJ Lugghead’s insta stories, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were out at a bar event last night for DJ Lugghead, which would break the NFL’s strict Covid protocol rules https://t.co/c7Ix4J2K4b pic.twitter.com/d5pAR1TtCA — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) October 24, 2020

After deleting the videos and pictures, DJ Lugghead claimed on Twitter that they were “from last year.” A man claiming to be DJ Lugghead repeated that claim in an email to NJ Advance Media. The email also claimed that the bar where the video was recorded, Common Ground in Manhattan, “isn’t even opened.” The bar’s website, however, states that it is open for outdoor and limited indoor dining.

The Giants are certainly aware of the video and are likely investigating privately. If the video is old, then there’s no problem. If it’s from Friday night, both Jones and Barkley could face discipline for violating the league’s safety protocols. That’s despite the fact that Barkley is currently awaiting surgery for a torn ACL.

The league has not been shy about punishing such violations. They won’t be here either, though more information is definitely needed.