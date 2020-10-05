Raiders players fined for attending fundraiser without masks

Several members of the Las Vegas Raiders can tell you just how serious the NFL is about enforcing its COVID-19 safety protocols.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several other players were fined $15,000 after recently appearing at a fundraiser without wearing masks. Waller’s fine was largest, likely because he was the one hosting the event. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that quarterback Derek Carr was one of the other players fined.

The NFL took notice when photos and videos from the event showed Raiders players being introduced while not wearing masks. Owner Mark Davis noticed as well, and was critical of the players.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to restrict players from attending any event that violates state or local restrictions. The agreement also included players avoiding indoor concerts, music or entertainment events. They have further agreed to restrict players from visiting bars or night clubs with 10-or-more people and without wearing a mask. Players are also not supposed to attend house gatherings with more than 15 people and without wearing a mask.

This isn’t the first time the Raiders have been fined for violating those requirements. Perhaps the message will get through now.