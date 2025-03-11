Daniel Jones agrees to telling contract with Colts

For the second time in less than four months, Daniel Jones is joining a new team.

Jones on Tuesday agreed to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

Jones was benched by the New York Giants in Week 12 last season after the team lost five straight games heading into their bye. The Giants then waived him at his request, and Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a backup to Sam Darnold.

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With Darnold having agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Vikings were viewed by many as the favorite to re-sign Jones. Minnesota seems to be committed to turning things over to JJ McCarthy, so Jones may feel he has a better shot at earning a starting job with the Colts.

The contract indicates that the Colts view Jones as a potential starting option. Jones is getting just over $13 million guaranteed and can earn up to $17.7 million with incentives.

The Giants drafted Jones out of Duke with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. He went 24-44-1 as a starter in New York and never lived up to his potential. Jones’ best season came in 2022, when he threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards and 7 touchdowns while leading the Giants to the playoffs.

The Colts’ decision to sign Jones is another indication that they are not sold on former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, who has struggled through his first two NFL seasons. We could see a legitimate quarterback competition in Indy this summer.