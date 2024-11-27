Daniel Jones’ contract with Vikings leaves open 1 interesting possibility

Daniel Jones has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but it is still possible that the veteran quarterback could land with another team before the end of the season.

Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Vikings for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports. By beginning his time in Minnesota on the practice squad, Jones has left open the possibility of signing elsewhere in the event that a team’s starting quarterback went down with an injury.

Contract update: Daniel Jones' is signing a one-year deal with the Vikings through the remainder of this season for $375,000, per source. He will start out on the Vikings' practice squad, and Jones still could sign with another team if another starting quarterback went down in…

NFL rules allow teams to sign players who are on the practice squad with other teams. The new team must sign the player to the 53-man roster and guarantee at least three weeks of pay.

Jones could eventually become the primary backup to Sam Darnold in Minnesota, but signing a practice-squad deal with the Vikings gives him flexibility. There was already talk of Jones joining one playoff contender as a starter because of an injury, so the idea is not all that farfetched.

Assuming Jones is not signed by another team, the former first-round pick will become a free agent at the end of the season. In the meantime, he gets to be part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender and learn from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has a great track record with quarterbacks.