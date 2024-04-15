Daniel Jones goes viral for bizarre press conference appearance

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went viral on Monday for his bizarre appearance during his press conference.

Jones got the meme treatment on social media after video emerged showing the Giants quarterback looking bizarrely wide-eyed while speaking to media members. Jones looked and sounded normal otherwise, but the look in his eyes was striking, to say the least.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is currently going viral for how he looked at today's press conference… pic.twitter.com/bZ9QGjDqFG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 15, 2024

Many NFL fans were immediately reminded of a similar moment involving then-Jets coach Adam Gase, who made quite the impression at his own introductory press conference in 2019.

Looks like Daniel Jones caught a case of the Adam Gase pic.twitter.com/Tj46r9dvD9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2024

This is Adam Gase in a bad Daniel Jones halloween costume pic.twitter.com/wTm8n41QzT — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) April 15, 2024

Jones also drew comparisons to a cartoon character and an emoji, while others quickly adopted a screenshot of the press conference as a reaction image.

Daniel Jones after the Giants trade up for Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/Jisz0PU0Bn — Matt (@MattD366) April 15, 2024

The Giants may be looking to replace Jones in the NFL Draft depending on how things shake out. Alas, at least on Monday, that topic was pretty much completely overshadowed by the quarterback’s eyes, for better or worse.