 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 15, 2024

Daniel Jones goes viral for bizarre press conference appearance

April 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Daniel Jones making a strange face

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went viral on Monday for his bizarre appearance during his press conference.

Jones got the meme treatment on social media after video emerged showing the Giants quarterback looking bizarrely wide-eyed while speaking to media members. Jones looked and sounded normal otherwise, but the look in his eyes was striking, to say the least.

Many NFL fans were immediately reminded of a similar moment involving then-Jets coach Adam Gase, who made quite the impression at his own introductory press conference in 2019.

Jones also drew comparisons to a cartoon character and an emoji, while others quickly adopted a screenshot of the press conference as a reaction image.

The Giants may be looking to replace Jones in the NFL Draft depending on how things shake out. Alas, at least on Monday, that topic was pretty much completely overshadowed by the quarterback’s eyes, for better or worse.

Article Tags

Daniel Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus