Giants owner addresses whether team will replace Daniel Jones

Are the New York Giants planning to replace Daniel Jones at quarterback? The team’s owner addressed the matter.

Giants owner John Mara spoke with the media Monday from the Annual League Meeting in Orlando Fla. He was asked whether the team might draft a quarterback this year as they have been rumored to be considering.

“If [our decision-makers] fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that,” Mara said of his general manager and head coach.

So the Giants’ front office has been given the green light to draft a quarterback in the first round this year. Mara also said that he would like any quarterback they draft would compete with Jones for the starting job.

The Giants are picking at No. 6 overall, which should put them in position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. They have a pick in every round and two picks in the fifth, which they could try to use if they wanted to move up.

There has been some buzz that the Giants might want to take former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy if he is available at No. 6.

A rumor coming out of the NFL Combine said the Giants were not going to have Jones continue as their quarterback. The Giants also added Drew Lock this offseason, so any quarterback they draft would make it a three-QB race to see who starts.

The Giants went 6-11 last season, a year after going 9-7-1 and winning a playoff game.