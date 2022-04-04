Report: Daniel Snyder would face major consequences over financial allegations

The Washington Commanders are facing allegations of major financial impropriety, and the consequences could be enormous for owner Daniel Snyder if they are proven to be true.

A report this week alleged that the Commanders withheld ticket revenue from the NFL, which would represent a major breach of league bylaws. The report stated that evidence of the practice had been passed along to Congress. The Commanders denied the allegations.

What would happen to Snyder and the Commanders if the allegation is shown to be true? A source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that it would be the “death knell” for Snyder’s tenure as owner, and would likely be enough to motivate his fellow owners to take action against his ownership. The league would also make an effort to force the Commanders to pay whatever they owe the league, though the process of that is not clear.

Snyder’s ownership has been unpopular among Washington fans for years, and his personal conduct and organizational culture have been increasingly scrutinized as well. However, he has, to date, weathered all that. Blatantly violating the NFL’s financial bylaws would ultimately be the last straw.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports