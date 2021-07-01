NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over workplace misconduct

The NFL has concluded its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct with the Washington Football Team, and the end result was a $10 million fine.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Washington has been fined $10 million, which will be donated to charity. Team owner Daniel Snyder released a statement admitting that it has become “clear that the culture was not what it should be,” though he maintained that he had no knowledge of any misconduct. Snyder apologized and promised that none of the behavior that took place in the past will again in the future.

Here is the full statement:

There will be no suspensions or loss of draft picks for Washington.

A story that was published in The Washington Post nearly a year ago detailed sexual harassment allegations against five former employees of the then-Redskins. Snyder was not directly accused of anything, but there was initially speculation that he could be forced to sell the team. That did not happen, and Snyder instead recently bought out the minority owners’ stake in the WFT.

The NFL’s investigation determined that “bullying and intimidation frequently took place” within the Washington organization, particularly toward women. Several female employees reported “having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace.”

A separate report last year revealed that Snyder paid $1.6 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim in 2009. The settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing from Snyder or the team.

Snyder filed a lawsuit late last year accusing one Washington minority owner of extortion.